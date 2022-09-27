UAE - Master developer Nakheel has unveiled a compelling positioning and new brand promise for its next phase of growth.

Supporting the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Nakheel will reinforce the emirate as a global destination of choice and position it as the best city to live in the world.

The developer will further support the Plan’s goals of providing the highest standards of urban infrastructure and facilities, developing vibrant and inclusive communities, fostering greater economic activity and positioning Dubai as an aspirational city to visit, live and thrive in, it stated.

CEO Naaman Atallah said This is an exciting transformational phase for Nakheel, which is synonymous with Dubai’s journey of growth, developing landmarks including Palm Jumeirah, The Palm Tower and Palm West Beach.

"By focusing on ‘building happiness and prosperity’, the Nakheel re-brand reflects its focus on the wellbeing and quality of life for citizens, residents and visitors, enhancing communities and building for Dubai’s future, whilst curating meaningful and rewarding experiences," he stated.

According to him, the re-brand is a natural evolution, whereby Nakheel will focus even more on its customers, offering exceptional brand value and creating stronger, more engaging relationships by becoming partners in their experiences.

"At the same time, we will continue to transform land and water into vibrant, sustainable cities through our internationally recognised developments and unrivalled experiences for all. We are building today for a better tomorrow,” stated Atallah.

The Nakheel re-brand campaign will be visible across multiple communication channels including digital, outdoor and social. This multi-format is designed to resonate with residents and visitors, reflecting their own experiences in Dubai, or aspirational experiences they would like to embark upon, he added.

