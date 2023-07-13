Msheireb Properties will soon welcome global energy company TotalEnergies to the world’s first fully built smart and sustainable city district at Msheireb Downtown Doha offices in the heart of Doha.

Developed by Msheireb Properties, this district offers a dynamic business environment, complete with state-of-the-art facilities and amenities designed to enhance operational excellence.

Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, said: "We're proud to offer TotalEnergies Qatar a workspace in our innovative and eco-conscious Msheireb Downtown Doha offices. This move underscores our dedication to providing exceptional office spaces to companies that value innovation and sustainability, such as Microsoft and Google Cloud, who are already part of our vibrant community. We believe our sustainable design, strategic location, and modern amenities will provide TotalEnergies Qatar with a productive and dynamic work environment."

Ground-breaking development

Msheireb Downtown Doha is part of a ground-breaking development that is recognised as one of the most innovative and sustainable real estate projects in the world. The development features cutting-edge technology and is designed to maximise energy efficiency while reducing its carbon footprint.

The district has adopted the latest advanced smart services and applications for a new fully digital experience accessible to tenants, residents, and visitors. It has also demonstrated commitment to sustainable living and business practices with one of the highest concentrations of gold or Platinum LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified sustainable buildings globally.

