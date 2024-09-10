Mountain View for Real Estate Development and Investment has launched "Mountain View KSA," marking its first step in expanding regionally, as per an emailed press release.

The company has partnered with Maya Real Estate Development and Investment Company and Al Saedan Real Estate Company to acquire its first plot of land in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh.

This acquisition is part of Mountain View’s long-term plan to develop several urban projects in Saudi Arabia, aligning with the country's Vision 2030 goals.

The move comes as the Saudi real estate market grows rapidly, driven by a booming population and strong economy.

This expansion highlights Mountain View’s commitment to "Bringing Life to Land and Spreading Happiness Around Us" throughout the region.

Mountain View has nearly 20 years of experience and has developed 19 residential communities in Egypt. The company plans to replicate its successful model in Saudi Arabia, focusing on integrated urban projects built around its "Science of Happiness" approach.

