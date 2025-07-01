ABU DHABI - Modon has announced the launch of Wadeem, its first residential plots release on Hudayriyat Island to offer discerning buyers the opportunity to design and build their own homes in one of Abu Dhabi’s most desirable emerging locations.

Set opposite Abu Dhabi’s Al Bateen area, Wadeem features more than 1,700 plots, each with ample room for a four- to six-bedroom villa and generous enough to accommodate a swimming pool alongside outdoor dining and entertainment spaces.

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO at Modon Holding, said, “Wadeem represents another milestone in our future vision for Hudayriyat Island and marks an important addition to Abu Dhabi’s dynamic, fast-evolving real estate landscape.

He added, "Through Wadeem, we reaffirm Modon’s commitment to shaping vibrant, people-centric living destinations, inspired by liveability and individuality, that align seamlessly with the emirate’s vision for sustainable growth, quality of life and global competitiveness.”

Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, said, “With the launch of our first residential plot project on Hudayriyat Island, we are not only unlocking a high-potential opportunity to invest in one of Abu Dhabi’s most sought-after locations, but also giving buyers the chance to realise their own dream home by the sea."