MGS Development, a renowned real estate company, has announced the launch of a new phase of the Edgewater Residences, an exclusive waterfront development located in the serene Dubai Islands.

Nestled within the iconic Dubai Islands, the development offers residents access to 40km of new coastline, 21km of sandy beaches, nine exclusive marinas, 80 world-class hotels, a championship golf course and ultra-luxury villas.

MGS Development has partnered with Ayenk, a Miami-based architectural firm known for its expertise in luxury waterfront design. Together, they have created a masterpiece that perfectly balances elegance and functionality.

For this project, Metropolitan Premium Properties, the flagship property company of the Metropolitan Group, is the exclusive sales and marketing partner.

Announcing the new phase, MGS Development said this comes following the near sellout of first two phases of Edgewater Residences.

The project comprises three 12-storey towers with two podium floors featuring one-, two- and three-bedroom semi-fitted apartments with Bosch kitchen appliances.

According to the developer, the project boasts stunning views of the Arabian Gulf and championship golf courses from the 5th floor upward as well as a range of indoor and outdoor amenities designed for wellness, recreation and relaxation.

Mohab Samak, Executive Director – Exclusive Projects and Off-plan at Metropolitan Premium Properties, said: "Edgewater Residences exemplifies the pinnacle of luxury waterfront living in Dubai."

"This premium project blends modern sophistication, breathtaking sea views and world-class amenities with developed infrastructure in the surrounding area providing residents with access to an array of shops, restaurants and entertainment options," he stated.

"From fine dining and boutique shopping to wellness retreats and pristine shorelines, this development is ideal for those who seek refined living in one of Dubai’s most coveted and up-coming destinations," he noted.

With the Edgewater Residences located only 50m away from the beach, residents will get to enjoy stunning waterfront views and beachside activities.

Its outdoor amenities include an overflow and kids pool, padel court, jogging track, open air gym, table tennis, seating promenade, kids playground, yoga space and a quiet zone for relaxation, said Samak.

Indoor amenities will include a kids play room, gym including male and female changing rooms and meeting and co-working spaces, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

