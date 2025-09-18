Mered, an award-winning international real estate developer, has partnered with Reflex Angelo, the global Italian luxury furniture brand, to provide Pininfarina branded furniture for the ICONIC Residences Design by Pininfarina, the developer’s flagship project in Dubai.

This collaboration marks Reflex Angelo’s debut partnership with a real estate developer in the UAE.

Apartments in ICONIC Residences will feature custom-design built-in furniture by Pininfarina.

As part of the collaboration with Reflex, residents will have the option to complete their homes with a Pininfarina furniture premium collection, enjoying exclusive perks and benefits that bring the full Italian experience throughout their living space.

Located in Dubai Internet City, the 290-m tower will be the tallest in the area, offering 310 luxury apartments with sea views and convenient access to hotspots like Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina.

Reflex Angelo and Pininfarina have been collaborating since 1997, delivering masterpieces such as the Vela Armchair and the Orizzonte collection, a modular seating system that balances form and function.

This long-standing relationship ensures that the optional furniture offered at ICONIC Residences reflects the same design language as the apartments themselves, creating a cohesive look throughout the home, said a statement. - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

