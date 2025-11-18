Dubai-based Mashriq Elite Real Estate Developments said it is gearing up to launch its debut residential development – Floarea Breeze - on Dubai Islands to cater to the surging interest from discerning homeowners fond of living by the waterfront.

Floarea Breeze will offer 52 eclectic designer residential units spanning town houses, one-, two- and three bedrooms, a Mashriq Elite said at an exclusive event of the project.

“Dubai Islands has established itself as an upcoming coastal lifestyle destination in close proximity to key urban city landmarks ensuring that the island community offers the best of both the worlds for investors. Dubai Islands also fits in with the strategic Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan envisaging development of sustainable communities in the wake of the emirate’s rising population anticipated to reach over 7 million by 2040,” said Kamran Muhammad, CEO of Mashriq Elite Developments.

Floarea Breeze, a G+P+6+R residential project that will be developed on a plot area of 26,975 sq ft, will have 12 one bedroom units, 24 two-bedroom units, 12 three-bedroom ones and four town houses. Prices range from AED1,799,000 for one-bed.

The anticipated completion of Floarea Breeze is Q3 2027.

“Apart from the lifestyle allure of island living away from the hustle and bustle of the urban centre, mainland is just a stone’s throw from Dubai Island thanks to excellent connectivity to the community. The new master development by Nakheel with five manmade islands spanning 17 sq km is also a mixed-use waterfront destination with a host of upscale amenities,” added Muhammad.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

