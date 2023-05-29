Scandinavian Industrialized Building System (SIBS), one of the world’s leading modular home manufacturers based in Malaysia, has been awarded a contract to deliver 2,174 apartments covering 35 buildings at Saudi futuristic city NEOM.

Located in the kingdom's northwest, NEOM is one of the world’s largest urbanization projects and will be a centre of world-leading innovation with a new model for how we live and develop sustainably.

SIBS said these homes, which will boast quality design and layout, are being set up within the primary staff accommodation and office cluster at the mega development.

Equipped with designer kitchens, exclusive bathrooms and balconies, these one- and two-bedroom apartments are being set up for the planning, engineering and construction staff.

All these buildings will have solar panels on the roofs along with other efficient building solutions.

As per the engineered equipment supply contract, SIBS will deliver the turn-key buildings by Q3 next year.

On the contract win, CEO Erik Thomaeus said: "We are very proud to have been awarded this contract and also excited to be a part of the NEOM development. Our substantial capacity and ability to adapt systems and production to different regulations, climates, and needs have all been decisive in the process."

"The fact that we have been selected as a supplier to NEOM is a clear confirmation that we have the competence and delivery strength that few in the world can match. We look forward to contributing to the development of NEOM as an international hub for, among other things, innovation, business, and sustainable development," he added.

