Majid Al Futtaim, a key developer of communities, shopping malls, offices, and hotels in the region, has officially launched its newest development concept, Ghaf Woods, the first forest living community in the heart of Dubai.

Set to be released in eight phases between now and 2031, Ghaf Woods will cover 738,000 sq m of land off the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Highway, near Global Village.

With more than 7,000 premium units set within a woodland, including one, two and three bedrooms, as well as penthouses, residents can expect perfect views of the forest ecosystem, said Majid Al Futtaim in a statement.

The concept which was initially introduced earlier this year at MIPIM 2024, an international real estate event held in Cannes, France, embraces a harmonious living experience marked by thriving greenery, enhanced connectivity, and unrivalled sustainability, it stated.

Speaking at the launch, Ahmed El Shamy, the CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, said this represents an important moment for Majid Al Futtaim as it enters the fourth decade of creating great moments for customers, partners and community members.

"This launch represents a re-founding moment for us to create something never seen before and offer residents a truly unique experience, reconfirming our position as the lifestyle pioneers in the region," he noted.

"Ghaf Woods is more than just a new community – it’s the beginning of a new chapter in premium developments with creative and sustainable community design at its core and we are confident that its appeal will extend far beyond the UAE," he added.

According to him, the development is poised to redefine indoor-outdoor living, anchoring its world-class design and architecture in the surrounding natural environment.

"With a forest, made up of 35,000 trees, suitable to the local climate including the Ghaf, it will outnumber the number of residents. The trees are a significant feature of Ghaf Woods, helping reduce soil erosion and conserve water while providing shade which sees its average temperatures measure up to five degrees Celsius cooler than the city’s," he added.

