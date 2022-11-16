Egyptian real estate developer Magnom Properties is partnering with French contemporary artist, Richard Orlinksi, to debut a collection of his colourful animal-inspired resin sculptures at its first project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

Known for his electrifying sculptures of remarkable dimensions exhibited globally such as his well-known Red Gorilla ‘Wild Kong’ displayed at Cannes, the Crocodile at Miami Design District and the 5-metre bear at Courchevel, Richard followed his passion for art in 2004 and was named as the biggest selling contemporary French artist in the world in 2015.

His first sculpture, a bright red crocodile, was the start of an evolution of unique pieces symbolising freedom, power and passion.

As part of the campaign titled ‘Magnom Loves Art’, this partnership with Richard Orlinski will see a collection of sculptures in different colours, sizes and materials taking centre stage at various locations within the company’s NAC commercial project, celebrating the integration of architecture with modern art creating a vibrant and unique ambience.

Chairman Abdulaziz Al Turki said this partnership with Richard Orlinski is part of Magnom's mission to bring together the best-in-class across architecture, design and art.

"Recently, we also partnered with the world-renowned architect Adrian Smith along with his partners Gordon Gill and Robert Forest to oversee the construction of high-value commercial, residential and lifestyle projects to be developed across Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the wider Mena region.," stated Al Turki.

"This is a testament to our strong commitment to promote art and culture in the country and beyond," he added.

Vice Chairman Othman A. Ibrahim said: "Egypt has always been keen to celebrate art and culture, and to this day, it continues to be a prominent destination for innovative minds to showcase their artwork and inspire future generations."

CEO Maged Marie said: "We are inspired by the famous words of architect Frank Lloyd Wright when he said that ‘The mother art is architecture. Without an architecture of our own we have no soul of our own civilization’."

"Egypt’s New Administrative Capital represents another unique architectural phase for Egypt highlighting the architectural wealth of the past, present accomplishments and future wins," he stated.

"We are looking forward to hosting Richard in our country and creating a new platform for art lovers to gather and admire his unique pieces that will mesmerise visitors at our NAC project, which in itself will be a piece of art fashioned by contemporary design," he added.

Orlinski said: "I am a strong believer in the power of art, and it gives me great pleasure to be debuting my pieces in a country that still surprises the world with its incredible history, resilience and rich culture."

Lauding Magnom Properties for sharing his passion to revolutionise and elevate the environment by introducing creative concepts, Orlinski said: "I am thrilled to be working with the team on new ventures for the future that will uplift the surrounding community."

"NAC is considered another unique marvel of architecture in Egypt and will become another long-lasting landmark. The development of NAC reflects the modernisation and progression of Egypt. We are currently working with Magnom Properties to showcase our work in various projects in the Middle East," he added.

