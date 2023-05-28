Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty has announced the official launch of The Royal Villas, a key residential development featuring 18 exclusive four- and five-bedroom villas, in addition to a range of premium amenities, on Palm Jumeirah.

Located at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray on the West Crescent of the Palm Jumeirah, these villas offer exhilarating views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s impressive skyline, said a statement from Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty.

The villas incorporate open living spaces, a fully-equipped kitchen, private terrace and deck, pool, private parking and entrances, it stated.

Seran Gheorghe, Director of Project Developments, said: "This development presents an exceptional opportunity to purchase a property directly on the exclusive Palm Jumeirah. The plot itself holds immense value, surpassing that of the property alone."

"Situated in an ultra-prime location, it offers breathtaking views from every angle, accompanied by top-notch 5-star facilities and a private beach just steps away. What sets it apart is its unique design, which transports you back in time," explained Gheorghe.

"There are no other new developments planned on such a prime location on The Palm Jumeirah with such a low density, outstanding amenities, and a price tag as attractive as this," he stated.

"With a starting price of AED37 million ($10 million), The Royal Villas are designed to capture the spirit of the Ottoman era, featuring the finest materials including Turkish marble, rich dark wood and exterior ceramics," he added.

Gheorghe pointed out that the Royal Villas are designed to the highest level of detail, complementing the beautiful beachfront within this exclusive community.

"Owners have the option to choose between having a private gym, children’s playroom or an extra guest bedroom, all beautifully appointed with opulent fabrics and plush carpets in splendid shades of gold and ivory," he added.

