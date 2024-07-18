Dar Global, the global development arm of Saudi-listed Dar Al Arkan, has signed up with The Trump Organization to launch Trump Tower Dubai in 2025.

The location and design will be unveiled by the end of 2024.

The tower will house branded residential units and The Trump Private, an exclusive members-only club.

“This extraordinary development, situated in a prime location in Dubai, is set to establish new standards in luxury hospitality and residential living in the region,” according to a statement. The cost of the development was not disclosed.

Earlier this month, the two companies announced plans to develop a new project in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Dar Global launched the $500 million Trump International Resort, Golf Club & Residences at its Aida project in Oman last month.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Dar Global currently has $5.9 billion worth of projects under development in six countries, including the UAE, Oman, Qatar, the UK, Spain, and Bosnia.

In 2005, Nakheel and the Trump Organization announced the Palm Trump International Hotel & Tower on Palm Jumeirah. However, the project did not proceed.

(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com)