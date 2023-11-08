UAE - Leading Dubai luxury project developer Liv has announced plans to launch three new projects worth a total of more than AED2 billion (($544 million) in the UAE next year as part of its regional expansion strategy.

Annoucing this today (November 7), Liv said this comes in line with its plan to boost its land bank portfolio in ultra-prime locations of UAE. Part of its portfolio will include a fourth development in a prime waterfront location in Dubai Marina by the end of this year.

The new location benefits from the widest waterfront plot under development in Dubai Marina, and will offer panoramic waterfront views from all units, while offering a green oasis in the middle of the community.

This upcoming development will offer a range of exclusive amenities with a central focus on health and wellness, catering to the evolving needs of urban residents.

Giving a project update, Liv said work is in full swing on two of its flagship projects - Liv Marina and Liv Lux - in Dubai. A G+44 luxury residential development, Liv Marina is set for completion in 2025, while Liv Lux, a G+47 ultra-luxury residential tower, is scheduled for completion in 2026.

According to the developer, Liv Marina has been progressing at a record pace and has exceeded expectations by topping out well ahead of schedule.

This remarkable achievement is a testament to Liv Developers' ongoing commitment to excellence and efficiency across its portfolio, it stated, adding the handovers will begin in Q2 2025.

Liv Lux, which began its enabling and foundation works in January 2023 has now completed all foundation works.

CRCC, the third-largest construction contractor globally, is the main contractor for the G+47 ultra-luxury residential tower, which is Liv's third project in Dubai Marina.

The one-of-a-kind tower will feature a full floor of upscale facilities spanning 27,000 sq ft, including a padel court, golf putting green and outdoor cinema, which will redefine the city’s standard of luxury Living.

On the new launches, Ishan Khwaja, Director of Liv Developers said: "As we celebrate the remarkable progress of Liv Marina and Liv Lux, we continue to witness a supreme demand for waterfront luxury residences across the region."

"Our upcoming project in Dubai Marina, which will be released by the end of the year, boasts a very unique and never-before-seen mix of waterfront units in the area. With a tenacious pipeline and new acquisition opportunities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and RAK, we look forward to the provision of further outstanding projects in the UAE for investors and buyers in the coming years," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).