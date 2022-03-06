The landlords do not have the right to cut off electric, water and gas services from tenants to force them to pay, the real estate rental program under the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing (Ejar) confirmed.



The landlord does not have the right to cut off the services in the event that there are arrears of payment from the tenant, Ejar confirmed, noting that in the event of a dispute between the landlord and tenant, they must go to the judicial authorities or to the Saudi Center for Real Estate Arbitration.



Ejar clarified that the standard contract is binding between the landlord and tenant in terms of duration and value, and it can only be canceled by agreement between the two parties.



If the tenant refrains from paying the rent except by issuing an electronic invoice, he is not entitled to do so, Ejar said, clarifying that the tenant is obligated to pay the rent based on the payments that is stipulated in the contract, in addition to the fact that he must issue a bond receipt.



The Saudi Center for Real Estate Arbitration said that in the event that there is a complaint by the landlord against one of the tenants, the landlord can file a complaint and submit a request via arbitration platform: https://reac.sa.



The center has confirmed that it also provides conciliation and arbitration services.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).