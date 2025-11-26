Land Sterling, a leading property management and advisory company, and Yardi, a global provider of cloud-based real estate technology, have signed a MoU to collaborate on advancing digital transformation and elevating service delivery within Saudi Arabia's real estate market.

As per the agreement, Land Sterling will utilise Yardi's end-to-end, cloud-based real estate platform as part of its operational framework.

The agreement formalises a shared commitment to enhancing efficiency, improving data transparency, and providing clients with deeper, real-time insights to support strategic decision-making.

This collaboration aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, supporting the kingdom's drive toward sustainable growth, modernisation, and the adoption of innovative technologies across the real estate ecosystem.

"Saudi Arabia's real estate market is evolving rapidly, and strategic technology partnerships are essential to meet the evolving needs of investors and stakeholders," said Youcef Betraoui, the founder & chairman of Land Sterling.

"Partnering with Yardi enables us to offer our clients a seamless experience, combining our expertise with innovative tools that support smarter asset management and investment strategies," he stated.

Neal Gemassmer, vice president & GM for Yardi, said: "We're excited to partner with Land Sterling."

"Through the integration of our platform, Land Sterling will be positioned to drive greater operational efficiency and transparency, supporting the growth and modernisation of Saudi Arabia's real estate sector," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

