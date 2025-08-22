KUWAIT CITY - Real estate expert Qais Al-Ghanim confirmed that foreign investors can enter the Kuwaiti real estate investment sector through corporate investment funds and portfolios, provided they meet the conditions.

In a press statement, Al-Ghanim explained that the Kuwaiti government owns about 92 to 93 percent of the country’s land, while the private sector owns only seven to eight percent — an extremely limited area for foreign investment.

He pointed out that since the 1960s, Kuwaiti laws have guaranteed that citizens maintain a dominant role in domestic investment.

“Recently, the government introduced measures facilitating foreign investment without major obstacles, allowing investors to obtain up to 100 percent ownership in industrial projects within the country, subject to certain conditions. This has contributed to boosting the national economy,” he elaborated.

He also warned about the astronomical rise in real estate prices in Kuwait and its negative impact on domestic investment activity.

He said, “In some areas, the price of a 1,000-square-meter land has reached around KD3 million. With construction costs ranging from KD1 million to KD1.5 million, the final price of a completed building could range between KD4 million and KD5 million.

