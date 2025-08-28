Saudi Arabia - Kooheji Development، in strategic partnership with NHC, announces the launch of its residential project, Rewan Al Ruba, within Al Ruba Destination in eastern Riyadh, one of the most prominent new urban destinations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The project extends over an area of ​​more than 798,000 square meters. It includes five main models that are divided into sub-models, with land areas ranging from 250 to 476 square meters and building areas ranging from 258 to 374 square meters, giving families the flexibility to choose a home tailored to their lifestyle, blending space, design, and functionality.



The Rewan Al Ruba project was designed to provide an integrated residential environment that combines modern architecture with natural serenity. It features a wide range of facilities and services, including recreational zones, schools, mosques, and health centers, in addition to expansive green spaces in Al Ruba destination exceeding 800 thousand square meters and natural elements such as valleys, which provide residents with a peaceful and comprehensive residential ecosystem.



Eng. Mohamed Al Kooheji, CEO of Kooheji Development, expressed his pride in launching the Rewan Al Ruba project through a promising strategic partnership with NHC. He appreciated the confidence of NHC in selecting Kooheji Development to be one of the leading players in this remarkable project.



Al Kooheji pointed out that the Rewan Al Ruba project is a milestone in the series of real estate development projects, distinguished by its strategic location adjacent to the National Guard Hospital and its proximity to numerous governmental and semi-governmental institutions, in addition to its easy access via the main road network, such as Khurais Road and the Ring Road.



He emphasized that the project was designed according to an integrated urban vision that places people at the center, through a modern architectural approach, optimal use of space, and a variety of real estate products to meet the various needs of the Saudi family.



He added that the project's residential units are diverse, including four or five bedrooms, indoor and outdoor living rooms, additional guest rooms on the ground floor, and units with flexible spaces and distinctive views, meeting the needs of all segments seeking a lifetime home.



He also affirmed the endeavors of Kooheji Development to provide competitive added value through a unique contemporary architectural excellence, luxurious interiors and high-quality finishes, optimal use of space with versatile layouts, meticulous execution, and high-quality standards. He expressed his hope that the company would be among the leading developers in creating integrated residential communities that enhance the quality of life and align with Saudi Vision 2030.



The Rewan Al Ruba project is the latest addition to a series of distinctive projects launched by Kooheji Development across the Kingdom, most notably the residential complexes: Flamant, Belgravia, and Lavira. The company's diverse real estate portfolio reflects its extensive experience in developing integrated residential projects that meet the highest international standards.



It's worth noting that Kooheji Development is a Bahraini company with over 50 years of experience in Bahrain’s market. Its investment portfolio includes more than 50 diverse projects, including upscale residential complexes, modern shopping malls, hotel towers, and an educational institution.



Among its most prominent projects in the Kingdom of Bahrain are the Fontana Towers series, the luxurious Onyx Towers series (Onyx Rotana, Onyx Sky View, Onyx Water Garden), the Seef Avenue series, Canadian School Bahrain, Juffair Square, and many others. Today, it brings this legacy of excellence to the Saudi market, one of the fastest-growing real estate landscapes in the region—driven by a vision to build integrated communities that inspire better living and support the aspirations of Vision 2030.

