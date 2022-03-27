King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh is preparing to be officially launched in the upcoming period.



According to Al-Arabiya, the construction and equipment works at the KAFD are nearing completion and have reached their final stages.



The King Abdullah Financial District will be transformed into a special economic zone through which it will enhance Saudi Arabia's attractiveness as a global destination for foreign investment, especially because the KAFD will become the headquarters of many international companies.



It is noteworthy that the KAFD, which is located in the heart of Riyadh, with an area of more than 3 million square meters, is one of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) companies, and was designed by 22 of the most efficient architects in the world.



KAFD enjoys having spaces dedicated to shopping, entertainment and hospitality, in addition it is distinguished by containing a mixture of residential units and office towers.



The KAFD is considered the largest real estate development project in the world due to receiving the platinum certification from the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program.

