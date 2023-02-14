Saudi utility services company Keir International has anounced that it has been awarded a SR69 million ($18.3 million) contract for the Qiddiya Water Theme Park project coming up near Riyadh.

As per the deal, Keir will provide engineering, design, electrical and communications as well as civil and electromechanical works for the key leisure development, said the company in its filing to the Saudi bourse Tadawul.

In another development, Keir has secured a project to connect the water purification plant of Heet and a station in Al Kharj region of the kingdom.

As per the contract which is worth SR24.4 million, Keir will responsible for the electrical and communication linkage works between the Hit station and the other one in Al Kharj region.

The project scope also includes infrastructure works for the electrical network for medium voltage 33KV,

