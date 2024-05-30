Driven Properties, a leading real estate brokerage, has announced that a five-bedroom residence in the Villa Amalfi community on Jumeira Bay Island has broken the record for the most expensive townhouse ever rented in Dubai.

At AED3.7 million ($1 million) a year, it is also one of the most valuable rental deals in Dubai, ever.

The new rental record was set by Driven Properties' agents Dalila Laaribi and Inga Brykulska.

The 5,192 sq. ft townhouse was offered fully furnished to exquisite standards, complete with Christofle cutlery, Hermès furnishings and an array of striking contemporary art, said the Dubai brokerage in a statement.

Along with modern and stylish interiors, it features a private gym, a sauna, a spacious rooftop terrace with unrivalled skyline and sea views, and endless premium finishes.

Driven Properties said the gated, super exclusive Villa Amalfi offers the finest in contemporary luxury living, in the heart of Dubai.

Centrally located yet secluded, residents enjoy full accessibility to the finer things in life, from upscale dining, leisure and wellness experiences to state-of-art community facilities. The residential community has established itself as one of the city’s most exclusive addresses, it stated.

Driven Properties has a track record of setting benchmarks in the luxury real estate market and holds previous records for the most expensive ready penthouse, the priciest piece of land in Dubai, the highest price per sq ft, and the costliest townhouse sold in Villa Amalfi, said a company spokesman.

"The new rental record adds to the firm’s impressive history of achievements on Jumeira Bay Island," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).