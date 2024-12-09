UAE - Jumeirah Beach Hotel, the founding property of luxury hospitality group Jumeirah, has announced the opening of its newly renovated Al Bahar Villas, that offers a blend of earthy elegance and barefoot luxury within the lush surroundings of its family destination.

Marking a new chapter for the hotel, the new villas promise to turn every stay into a cherished experience, providing a sanctuary where families, and loved ones can make meaningful memories and feel entirely at ease, said the luxury hospitality group.

Available in one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations, each of the 19 private villas feature generous living spaces and stylish modern interiors with elegant Arabesque finishes, designed by Sahar Al Yaseer of Dubai-born La Bottega UAE.

Combining earthy tones and organic textures with large glass doors and high ceilings, the reimagined villas provide airy, spacious rooms with laidback, nomadic elegance that exudes a sense of authentic warmth, it stated.

A striking focal point in each villa is the bold mini bar - inspired by Balinese temple gates - which incorporates natural materials to perfectly complement the neutral tones of its surroundings. The villas’ verdant surroundings create a sense of cosy comfort, with private outdoor terraces and plunge pools offering striking views of the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab.

Rene Egle, General Manager of Jumeirah Beach Hotel, said: "With a name inspired by the Arabic word for Sea, the new Al Bahar Villas are the true embodiment of beachfront luxury and exclusivity. The collection of villas was first introduced with the opening of the hotel in 1997 and has long served as a secluded retreat for generations of guests staying at our hotel."

"Their new iteration promises to further elevate the experience, where moments of joy become memories to last a lifetime," stated Egle.

Serving as a secluded retreat, dedicated villa butlers are committed to fulfilling any request, carefully curating every experience as guests are welcomed to their home away from home.

"From the moment guests arrive, they can look forward to a seamless experience with complimentary airport transfers, in-villa check-in and check-out, in-villa breakfasts, and a 24-hour personalised butler service to ensure that every stay is memorable, offering everything from in-villa children’s entertainment to special occasion celebrations for the whole family," he noted.

Further elevating the family-friendly experience, guests will receive complimentary access to the KiDS Club, two kilometres of pristine beachfront, as well as Wild Wadi Waterpark, promising a fun-filled stay for all, stated Egle.

According to him, a cascade of experiences awaits, blending tranquillity and excitement, playful activities, and the finest dining all within reach as each day unfolds according to the guests' desires.

Each villa will also benefit from a private beach cabana, where guests will be attended to by their personal butlers, adding an extra special touch to every family holiday. Guests looking to further elevate their experience can choose from a wide selection of exclusive villa services, such as private BBQs, romantic beach dinners, or in-villa spa treatments, he noted.

"When booking a stay in the Al Bahar Villas, guests will also enjoy exclusive access to Al Bahar Club lounges, The Club lounges and entry to the Executive Pool. The Al Bahar Club offers a convivial and charming setting for shared moments from sunrise to sunset, featuring breakfast, afternoon tea, two hours of daily complimentary drinks, and a selection of canapés prepared by the hotel’s signature restaurants to enjoy," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).