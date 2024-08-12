DOHA: The issuance of building permit increased 36 percent in July from June, 2024, according the National Planning Council (NPC). The Council has published the 115th issue of the monthly Statistics of Building Permits and Building Completion certificates issued by all municipalities of the State.

Comparing number of permits issued in July 2024 with those issued in the previous month a general increase of 36% is recorded. This increase was noted in all the municipalities: Al Shamal (89%), Al Khor (44%), Al Sheehaniya (41%), Al Doha (39%), Umm Slal (37%), Al Wakrah (34%), Al Da’ayen (32%), Al Rayyan (32%).

In a quick review of the data on building permits issued during the month of July 2024, according to their geographical distribution, municipality of Al Rayyan comes at the top of the municipalities where the number of building permits issued were 192 permits, i.e. 26% of the total issued permits, while municipality of Al Doha came in second place with 159 permits, i.e. 21%, followed by municipality of Al Da’ayen with 151 permits, i.e.20%, then Al Wakrah municipality with 98 permits, i.e.13%. The rest of the municipalities were as follows: Al Khor 52 permits (7%), Umm Slal 48 permits (6%), Al Sheehaniya 24 permits (3%), Al Shammal 17 permits (2%).

In terms of type of permits issued, data indicates that the new building permits (residential and non-residential) constitutes 36% (269 permits) of the total building permits issued during the month of July 2024, while the percentage of additions permits constituted 61% (455 permits), and finally fencing permits with 2% (17 permits).

By analyzing new residential buildings permits data, we find that villas’ top the list, accounting for 86% (183 permits) of all new residential buildings permits, followed by apartments buildings permits by 13% (28 permits), and other residential buildings permits by 1% (1 permit).

On the other hand, industrial buildings e.g., workshops and factories were found to be in the forefront of non-residential buildings permits with 39% (22 permits), followed by service/infrastructure buildings with 28% (16 permits), then mosques permits with 16% (9 permits).

In a quick review of the data on building completion certificates issued during the month of July 2024, according to their geographical distribution, we find that municipality of Al Rayyan come at the top of the municipalities where the number of building completion certificates issued were 92 certificates, i.e. (26%) of the total issued certificates, while Al Wakrah municipality came in second place with 89 certificates, i.e. (25%), followed by municipality of Al Doha with 70 certificates (19%), then municipality of Al Da’ayen with 53 certificates, i.e. (15%).

The rest of the municipalities were as follows: Umm Slal 21 certificates 6%, Al Khor 17 certificates 5%, Al Sheehaniya and Al Shammal 9 certificates 2% each.

In terms of type of certificates issued, data indicates that the new building completion certificates (residential and non-residential) constitutes 84% (303 certificates) of the total building certificates issued during the month of July 2024, while the percentage of additions certificates constituted 16% (57 certificates).

By analysing new residential buildings completion certificates data, we find that villas’ top the list, accounting for 94% (238 certificates) of all new residential building’s completion certificates, followed by apartments buildings by 5% (12 certificates), then other residential buildings certificates by 1% (4 certificates).

On the other hand, commercial and administration buildings were found to be in the forefront of non-residential buildings completion certificates with 61% (30 certificates), followed by industrial buildings e.g., workshops and factories with 14% (7 certificates), then mosques and service/infrastructure buildings with 8% (4 certificates) each.

Comparing number of certificates issued in July 2024 with those issued in the previous month we noted a general decrease of 4%. This decrease was clearly noted in the municipalities of: Al Doha (52%) and Umm Slal (5%), On the other hand, there was a clear increase in the municipalities of: Al Wakrah (102%), Al Khor (55%), Al Shamal (29%), Al Da’ayen (8), Al Rayyan (6%), while Al Sheehaniya municipality maintained the same number of issued certificates.

Building permits and building completion certificates data is of particular importance as it is considered an indicator for the performance of the construction sector which in turn occupies a significant position in the national economy.

It is a brief overview of the nature of these monthly permits and certificates in terms of their geographical distribution (according to the municipalities) and types of these permits and certificates as well as details about categories of the different types of buildings, whether they are residential or non-residential.

The release of this monthly data comes under the joint cooperation between the National Planning Council and the Ministry of Municipality to make use of the existing electronic link between the two sides.

