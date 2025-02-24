Egypt - Inertia Egypt has unveiled its 2025 investment strategy, reinforcing its commitment to growth with EGP 8bn in planned investments. The company aims to accelerate construction and delivery across its projects while expanding its portfolio.

CEO Ahmed El Adawy stated that Inertia Egypt plans to hand over 900 residential units in 2024, with a strong focus on enhancing delivery rates. The company also targets EGP 23bn in contractual sales, driven by new project phases and an upcoming development set to launch in 2025.

El Adawy highlighted significant progress at Jefaira, Inertia’s flagship project on the North Coast. Spanning 2.7 million sqm, Jefaira offers a diverse mix of standalone villas, twin houses, townhouses, chalets, apartments, and studios, along with comprehensive amenities for a fully integrated living experience.

To support buyers, the company provides flexible payment plans across its projects in Cairo and the North Coast. Residential units in Jefaira and Fifty7 are available with down payments starting at 5% and extended payment terms of up to 10 years, with delivery scheduled within four years of contract signing.

El Adawy emphasized that Egypt’s real estate market remains strong, with flexible payment options enhancing affordability and sustaining demand. The sector, contributing nearly 20% of the GDP, continues to attract buyers who see property as a safe investment.

Inertia’s portfolio comprises eight developments across residential, commercial, and medical sectors. Six of these projects have already been delivered, including Soleya in West Cairo, Joulz (with 570 units handed over), and G Cribs in El Gouna. The company is currently developing Brix, a 198-unit residential community, and Fifty7, featuring 57 premium residences in West Cairo. It has also completed Medipoint Sheikh Zayed, a commercial medical complex, and West Hills, a fully integrated residential project with 98 units.

On real estate export, El Adawy noted that a significant portion of Inertia’s sales come from overseas buyers, particularly in the Gulf region, aligning with government efforts to attract foreign investment in the sector.

With a strategic focus on expansion, delivery, and innovation, Inertia Egypt is positioning itself as a key player in the country’s evolving real estate landscape.

