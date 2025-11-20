UAE - Imtiaz Developments has announced the launch of its new project - The Symphony Tower - located at the new Horizon district of Dubai between the city's Meydan Racecourse and the waters of Ras Al Khor.

Designed by leading UK group Zaha Hadid Architects, the 42-storey tower is situated within the new Horizon district of Dubai between the city's Meydan Racecourse and the waters of Ras Al Khor, The Symphony Tower

Now protected wetlands, the Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve is a wildlife sanctuary attracting the region’s migratory bird species including flocks of the UAE’s native Rose Flamingo.

Drawing inspiration from the distinctive three-dimensional geometries and detailed embroidery of Al Sadu and Talli - the traditional Emirati crafts of weaving with metallic threads - the tower’s exoskeleton defines an interlaced façade that appears to transform in tone and depth as the sun moves across the sky throughout the day.

A variety of external spaces throughout the skyscraper provide outdoor living areas for each apartment, said the statement from ZHA.

Determined by the grid of the tower’s exoskeleton and accentuated by the varied depths of these outdoor spaces, this interwoven structure imbues a distinctive rhythm and texture to each façade, emulating the intricate patterning and craftsmanship of the embroidery fashioned by the Emirate’s traditional artisans.

According to ZHA, photovoltaics charge batteries for the tower’s lighting, reusing solar energy absorbed during the day to describe the softly illuminated three-dimensional lattice of the exoskeleton.

The gentle amber glow of this lattice after sunset expresses the recurring pattern within the structure, echoing the geometric reflections from metallic threads within the region’s celebrated embroidery, it stated.

The precision engineered exoskeleton serves both structural and environmental functions. Reducing solar gain by shading the façades, the exoskeleton and its terraces also shelter the tower's outdoor living areas, providing residents with comfortable external spaces throughout much of the year.

Modular construction methods and the use of recycled steel, low-carbon concrete and responsibly sourced finishes will decrease the tower’s embodied carbon, while its water consumption will be reduced through greywater recycling, low-flow fixtures and drought-tolerant landscaping, it added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

