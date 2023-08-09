Abu Dhabi-based Imkan Properties has announced the launch of the second phase of Kayan, a residential community located within the AlJurf Gardens community spanning 360 hectare.

This comes following the tremendous success of Phase One, which got sold out in record time, thus setting a new benchmark for the developer.

Nestled within the picturesque AlJurf Gardens, Kayan offers a serene living experience, combining modern design with a touch of heritage, all being conveniently located near Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

This fully integrated coastal destination stretches 1.6 kilometers along the Arabian Gulf and is envisioned as a thriving community, offering an unparalleled luxurious lifestyle and leisure experience to both residents and visitors.

According to Imkan, the first phase of Kayan is likely to be completed in Q1 2025, while the second phase is expected to be ready in Q1 2026.

It offers four villa typologies designed with two distinct architectural languages, Rawya and Rihal. These designs create natural, organic streetscapes and neighbourhoods that align with Imkan's ethos for AlJurf by promoting a sense of community and encouraging neighbourhood interactions.

This is achieved through the engaging front yards and the landscaped pedestrian pathways ‘sikkas’ that invite activities into the outdoor, it stated.

On the new launch, Managing Director Suwaidan Al Dhaheri said: "We received a tremendous response to the first phase of Kayan, which sold out in record time. This success is testament to the confidence our customers have in our ability to create exceptional residential communities."

"We are excited to introduce a new offering that further captures the imagination of homebuyers. Strategically positioned within the AlJurf masterplan, Imkan has created a prime location for the second phase, benefiting from its proximity to a private beach and a canal that gracefully runs through the development," stated Al Dhaheri.

"Kayan harmoniously blends innovation, tradition, and nature to create a tranquil neighborhood that embodies the true essence of AlJurf Gardens. The development's unparalleled location, exceptional amenities, and seamless integration with the surrounding natural environment have attracted resident buyers and international investors alike," he added.

On the Rawya villa typology, Imkan said it offers versatile 4- and 5-bed living spaces, seamlessly blends the indoor and the outdoor areas promoting a tranquil and balanced experience.

With spacious balconies overlooking the gardens, these villas provide residents with a modern and relaxing sanctuary, it stated.

The Rihal villa type combines modern design with traditional Arabic influences and the stunning AlJurf landscape. These exquisite 4- and 5-bedroom villas feature open courtyards and captivating views, creating a sense of cohesion and continuity between internal and external living and entertainment spaces.

The AlJurf masterplan also features a plethora of amenities which will be delivered in stages as the community develops.

These amenities include a central park, marinas, mosques, a private school, retail shops, restaurants, hotels, heritage sites and a canal adding 8km of prime waterfront real estate. The overall development will also include SHA Emirates, the region’s first SHA wellness resort, it stated.

A global leader in integrative medicine, SHA aims to positively transform people’s lives, thus making a positive impact to build a better world. The resort will be a destination, attracting visitors from all over for a wide range of wellness programmes and treatments, it added.

