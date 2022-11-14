UAE - Dubai-based luxury residential developer Iman Developers has launched its latest project - Oxford 212 - featuring 107 studios, 85 one- and 20 two-bedroom units - in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

Being set up at an investment of AED130 million ($35.3 million), Oxford 212 is the fifth successful residential development of Iman Developers which has a portfolio of four completed projects and another three in development stages.

On completion, Oxford 212 will facilitate community living with key amenities such as a fully-equipped gym, a majestic pool, and a rooftop outdoor cinema. In addition, there is a children’s play area, barbecue area.

"It will set a benchmark in modern family living space. The project is luxury redefined offering premium living, adding value to the residential realty inventory of Dubai which currently is passing through a huge demand-supply gap,” said Ismail Marfani, Director, Iman Developers.

Oxford 212 development will offer apartments, ranging from 390 sq ft to 1800 sq ft, with unit prices ranging from AED426,000 to AED1300,000.

"The project’s focus is on providing a smart lifestyle to residents complete with a climate-controlled swimming pool, Rooftop BarBQ and kids play area, and intuitive everyday home automation," remarked Marfani.

The project has been developed with focus on sustainability and as part of it the development has intuitive smart lighting for energy saving and eco cooling systems, he stated.

"“For the past several years, we have seen an accelerating opportunity in convenience real estate, especially after the pandemic hit the world. The property buyer of today’s time is aware and well informed and look beyond just the property," he added.

