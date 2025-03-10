Egyptian real estate developer Il Cazar has announced a partnership with STM Investment, a diversified Egyptian company specializing in real estate development, education, clubs, shopping malls, investments, and technology.

This collaboration aims to launch a series of real estate projects featuring ready-to-deliver units in East Cairo, with the first project, Stoda, marking the beginning of this strategic alliance.

Stoda reflects the shared vision of both companies to develop high-quality, contemporary projects that offer integrated services and an advanced residential experience. All units in the project are ready for delivery, demonstrating the companies’ commitment to providing fully completed properties that meet the highest standards of quality and design.

The Stoda project adopts modern architectural principles and includes comprehensive facilities. Located in East Cairo, it features a mix of residential and commercial units ranging from 130 to 240 sqm, including apartments and duplexes. Buyers are offered flexible payment plans extending up to 10 years.

Nader Khozam, Chairperson and CEO of Il Cazar, described the partnership with STM Investment as a significant step toward achieving their vision of developing sustainable urban communities with fully integrated living experiences. “Stoda is just the beginning of a series of projects that will set new benchmarks for luxury and quality. We look forward to achieving mutual success through this collaboration,” he stated.

Khozam further highlighted that the partnership aims to introduce innovative housing solutions catering to the increasing demand for luxury developments in East Cairo. He noted that Egypt’s real estate sector continues to experience strong growth, fueled by expanding infrastructure and rising demand for integrated residential communities. Stoda, he said, embodies Il Cazar’s vision of a modern urban environment that seamlessly blends upscale living spaces with dynamic commercial areas, all designed to align with evolving market expectations.

Abdel Rahman El-Gohary, Chairperson and Managing Director of STM Investment, emphasized that the collaboration with Il Cazar reflects both companies’ commitment to delivering projects that meet global standards and cater to the evolving needs of the Egyptian real estate market. “We see Stoda not just as a real estate project but as a new model for luxury and quality in East Cairo. It combines contemporary designs with integrated services to create an exceptional residential environment,” he stated.

With Stoda as the first of multiple planned projects under this partnership, Il Cazar and STM Investment aim to redefine high-end living in East Cairo, setting a new standard for luxury, quality, and innovation in the Egyptian real estate market.

