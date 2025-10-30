Idealist Real Estate, a Dubai-based luxury property company, has entered a strategic partnership with Citi Developers to integrate institutional-grade crypto payment technology into real estate transactions, through Xerime DMCC, reinforcing the emirate’s positioning as the most advanced regulated jurisdiction for virtual assets globally.

Xerime DMCC’s approach to real estate and digital assets is built on proprietary trading, where the company uses only its own capital.

This eliminates the need for client custody or third-party intermediaries, ensuring every transaction remains fully transparent and straightforward.

This marks the first real estate–crypto collaboration unveiled at Blockchain Life Forum which is aligned with the UAE’s national digital economy agenda.

The partnership arrives at a defining moment as global capital increasingly migrates from legacy jurisdictions toward markets offering regulatory clarity.

According to the UAE Ministry of Economy, digital asset trading volumes in Dubai have exceeded AED 2.5 trillion since the beginning of this year, with over 1,000+ institutions licensed under VARA; making Dubai the world’s largest regulated virtual asset market.

Dubai’s leadership has consistently emphasised its long-term ambition to become the world’s most advanced digital economy. In line with the UAE’s Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority framework established under HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, this collaboration sets a new global benchmark demonstrating how real estate, one of the world’s most valuable asset classes, can intersect with regulated digital finance.

"The UAE has the golden standard in real estate and my company truly integrates new technologies such as blockchain and crypto currencies and works only with licensed companies such as Xerime DMCC and Citi Developers who have years of trust. Idealist - is about ideal opportunities for clients to invest in the strong economy of UAE. We invest - in what we trust,” said Alexey Gorbachev, CEO & Founder of Idealist Real Estate and partner of Xerime DMCC, the crypto proprietary trading company powering the collaboration.

Citi Developers’ flagship project, Amra, will become the first luxury development in Umm al Quwain engineered from inception to support instant.Citi Developers brings 14 years of development experience across Pakistan, the UK, and the UAE, with three completed projects in Dubai — Arya, Agua, and Allura — and is currently developing a new wellness resort in Umm Al Quwain called “Amra.”

