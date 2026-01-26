Egypt - Home Group Developments has launched its new residential project, La Vida Ismailia, in Ismailia city, with construction work already underway ahead of the project’s official market rollout.

Anton Gamal, Chairperson and CEO of Home Group Developments, said the project builds on the company’s more than 18 years of experience in the Egyptian real estate market, noting that construction phases began prior to launch as part of the company’s strategy to ensure execution readiness and timely delivery.

La Vida Ismailia is being developed on 17 feddans in Ismailia’s New District, near the El-Galaa Buildings and Toyota Ismailia. The project comprises 76 residential buildings, with built-up areas accounting for 45% of the total land, while the remaining 55% is dedicated to green spaces, internal roads and swimming pools.

The compound features a Spanish-inspired architectural design and offers a comprehensive range of services, including landscaped areas, swimming pools, security and surveillance systems, parking facilities, children’s play areas, a shopping mall and a mosque.

Residential units are available in various sizes. Ground-floor units range from 115 to 170 sqm, while upper-floor units range between 120 and 210 sqm. Payment plans start with a 25% down payment, with the remaining balance payable over 36 months. Unit delivery is scheduled within two years.

Gamal said construction work has already commenced, covering soil testing, site preparation, materials procurement and equipment mobilisation. Home Group has contracted SPT Engineering and Construction, a firm with extensive experience in large-scale projects, to carry out the works. The construction plan targets the completion of approximately 30% of the project’s structures during the current year.

He added that the company’s move into Ismailia aligns with its broader expansion strategy, which focuses on cities with strong growth potential and long-term investment prospects. Gamal stressed that Home Group views real estate development as an integrated process spanning planning, infrastructure development and final delivery.

