Egypt - Hills Developments and Protection Real Estate Development (PRD) have announced a strategic partnership to jointly develop large-scale urban projects, combining their respective strengths in real estate innovation and engineering excellence.

The collaboration brings together two leading names in Egypt’s real estate sector. Hills Developments, a subsidiary of INTRO Group—one of Egypt’s most diversified conglomerates with over 22 companies operating across energy, engineering, financial investment, real estate, medical, pharmaceutical, and hospitality sectors—has built a strong reputation for design innovation and customer-focused development.

Protection Real Estate Development, a subsidiary of Protection Group, brings over three decades of experience in turnkey contracting and industrial construction. The company operates a network of 10 specialised firms in construction materials, steel, and concrete, and has completed more than 1,100 projects nationwide.

Mostafa Aboul Fotouh, CEO of Hills Developments, described the partnership as “a key step in elevating the quality of Egyptian real estate.” He added, “By combining Hills’ design and innovation with PRD’s engineering expertise, we aim to deliver high-value, enduring projects that inspire confidence among our clients.”

Hussein Ahmed Hussein, CEO of PRD, noted that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence. “With over 30 years of engineering expertise, PRD is joining forces with Hills to merge technical precision with market insight, setting new benchmarks for construction quality and reliability in Egypt.”

Under the partnership framework, both companies plan to develop integrated projects that blend visionary design with precise execution—creating spaces that prioritise livability, craftsmanship, and long-term value. The collaboration is grounded in the belief that excellence in real estate extends beyond architectural design to include construction quality, finishing, and after-sales service.

The companies’ upcoming joint venture, Zia Park, will span 17.1 feddans in Sheikh Zayed City, featuring 800 residential units with an estimated investment cost of EGP 4.5bn and projected revenues of EGP 7bn.

Zia Park follows the success of their first partnership project, Cloudside, also located in Sheikh Zayed City, which carries investments of EGP 1.2bn and expected revenues exceeding EGP 2.3bn.

Through this collaboration, Hills Developments and PRD aim to achieve a total project volume of EGP 50bn by 2030, focusing on people-centred developments that combine functionality, aesthetic appeal, and long-term sustainability.

