Egypt - Golden View Developments recently unveiled its latest project in New Cairo, a mixed-use development with a target sales value of EGP 4bn.

Ahmed El-Sayed, Chairperson of Golden View Developments, described the project as a commercial, administrative, and medical mall spanning 10,000 square meters. The building features a ground floor and three upper floors: the ground and first floors are designated for commercial use, while the second and third floors serve administrative and medical purposes. The project is strategically located in the South Academy area, one of New Cairo’s most prominent residential neighbourhoods.

During a press conference, El-Sayed emphasised that this project represents the largest commercial, administrative, and medical complex currently available in the South Academy area. Golden View has enlisted ACE as the executive consultant, Hafez Consultants as the architectural consultant, and Etqan Consultancy and Kad as consultants for commercial property management.

In addition, Golden View has formed partnerships with Namaa PFM (operations consultant for commercial properties) and Silver Screen (exclusive media agent). These collaborations leverage strong competencies and align with the company’s goal of delivering a distinguished project.

Golden View has established a significant presence in the Egyptian real estate market through successful residential, commercial, and administrative ventures. Their commitment to quality, timely delivery, and client satisfaction has built a trustworthy customer base and exceptional investment opportunities.

