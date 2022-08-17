UAE - A leading developer, Fakhruddin Properties, is set to launch its latest residential project Maimoon Gardens, which will be the world’s first residential development to use a combination of two revolutionary air technologies.

With sustainability being its core focus Fakhruddin is making a comeback into the Dubai Real estate market.

Promising the cleanest air in Dubai for its homeowners, using a NASA-based technology, the developer will lay key emphases on indoor air quality of the highest standards in each apartment, special smart home automations and optimised designs for an overall cleaner and healthier lifestyle with some world class amenities.

Prime location

The project will be nestled at the prime location of JVC in the city and will comprise two towers featuring studio apartments,1/2/3 BHK apartments, offices and retail spaces. The development will deploy key energy optimisation technologies with specially automated smart homes that will be projecting energy savings up to 30%, enhanced convenience and reduced carbon footprint.

One of the key highlights of the project is the Waste Management Technology that will aide in segregating dry and wet garbage thereby reducing the combined carbon emissions by almost 1,250 tonnes. An advanced Centralised RO water tech feature for all apartments keeping sustainable living in mind is another key highlight of the upcoming project.

Maimoon Gardens aspires to lend a resort-like feel to its inhabitants with inclusions like a Zen Garden, Cascading Waterfalls, a Meditation garden, a Community Green House with Radiant Cooling Technology, a vertical Herb Garden in every apartment and much more keeping in mind the 360-degree wellbeing and healthier lifestyle of an individual.

