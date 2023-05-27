Saudi-based Ezdihar Real Estate Development has announced plans to set up its new business centre, EzdiPark, on a 250,000 sq m area on Turki Al Awwal Road in capital Riyadh.

It will include offices designed as per highest global standards and the latest technologies developed by US-based architectural firm Wimberly, Allison, Tong & Goo (WATG) and rounding out with fitness centres, shops, healthcare centres and multi-use public areas.

Ezdihar said it has several projects under way as well as in planning stages. It is currently working on its premium project, Jeddah Cove, located on the Red Sea coast near to the F1 circuit and Yacht Club.

On completion, this project will become an outstanding entertainment destination in Jeddah, and it will include many attractive features, the most prominent of which is the Dancing Fountain in the middle of its site.

On the new project, CEO Abdul Mohsen bin Fawaz Al Hokair said the Salmani-inspired development aims to provide an integrated and distinctive environment for business communities and entrepreneurial projects.

"I would like to thank the project's team for their immense efforts to reach a model that reflects creativity and authenticity in a manner appropriate to the capital, Riyadh, in line with Saudi's Vision 2030, and the Quality of Life Program, to keep up with current urban development and the specific requirements of the business community," he remarked.

The project has been carried out according to a study aimed at boosting the business sector, as the study reveals that the demand on companies and government agencies offices is increasing in the absence of what is actually required in the market.

According to him, the EzdiPark project is distinguished by its geographical location on the campus of King Saud University, Riyadh, at the heart of the city's most significant landmarks and its most sought sites, making it more convenient and accessible.

Al Hokair said the project will be launched in 2025, and it will include a number of global restaurants, green public areas, fitness centers, a residential hotel, and a walkway.

"We are also interested in providing large parking spaces with a capacity that covers all project visitors," he added.

