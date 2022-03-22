UAE - ENBD REIT, the shari’a compliant real estate investment trust managed by Emirates NBD Asset Management, has announced that The Edge Building, its largest asset by value in the portfolio located in Dubai Internet City, has been awarded the Leed (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold certification.

The Leed certification, developed by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence.

Through design, construction and operations practices that improve environmental and human health, Leed-certified buildings are helping to make the world more sustainable.

Anthony Taylor, Head of Real Estate at Emirates NBD Asset Management, said: "Green buildings allow companies to operate more sustainably and provide a workplace that is healthier, safer, and more comfortable. At ENBD REIT, we are committed to protecting the local environment, in line with the UAE government’s vision to make Dubai a sustainable city, by adopting sustainable practices across our portfolio to reduce the environmental footprint of our assets."

"The implementation of eco-friendly solutions at The Edge is just the start of our journey, as we plan to roll-out similar strategies across our assets to become a leading example for sustainability in real estate," he noted.

Lauding the Emirati group for the achievement, Jesus Gutierrez, the Head of Energy Efficiency at Engie Solutions, said ENBD REIT's fantastic work is leading the way for many other commercial buildings in the UAE.

"This certification is not only proof of ENBD REIT’s commitment towards ensuring sustainable building operations across their assets, but it also serves as a fine example of how collaboration of stakeholders at a local level can help fulfil national objectives such as the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy which aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050," he added.

Sweid & Sweid Managing Partner Maher Sweid said: "We are delighted to have been part of this fantastic project, which is a result of how we aim to implement smart, sustainable thinking practices throughout the entire design and building process."

"Receiving the Leed certification is a testament to our combined commitment with ENBD REIT to provide comfortable and healthy spaces to work, play, and live. Given the key role that commercial buildings play in environmental sustainability, it is crucial for us to continue to work together to create a more sustainable future for everyone in the UAE," he noted.

USGBC President and CEO Mahesh Ramanujam said: "Transforming our buildings and spaces happens one project at a time. ENBD REIT understands the value of Leed and has shown extraordinary leadership in reshaping the market. The success of Leed is due to the partnership and support of those committed to advancing green building and sustainability."

"Each new Leed certification brings us one step closer to revolutionizing the spaces where we live, learn, work, and play," he explained.

"Certification is proof that buildings are going above and beyond to ensure the space is constructed and operated to the highest level of sustainability. As of 2021, 110,000 projects were participating in Leed, comprising 24 billion sq ft of Leed registered and certified space across the globe," he added.

