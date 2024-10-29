Elton Real Estate Development, a dynamic and visionary developer, has announced its entry into Dubai’s thriving property market with a prestigious residential project, thus marking the beginning of its ambitious plan to establish a strong footprint across the UAE markets.

Located in the prime area of Meydan Avenue, near District One, the project comprises premium residential building set on prominent corner plot, offering breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa, Meydan Grandstand, and lush internal gardens.

As part of its expansion strategy, Elton said it plans to launch three to four projects within the first year for which land acquisition negotiations are underway.

The key developer said it distinguishes itself by focusing on delivering high-quality products at excellent value.

The company aims to offer superior products without the hefty premiums common in the market, demonstrating a commitment to quality and value, it added.

With three open sides, the plot promises residents an unmatched living experience in the heart of Dubai, said a top official.

"Dubai offers incredible value compared to other major markets. While downtown properties in cities like New York or Mumbai can reach $2,500 to $3,000 per sq ft, prime properties in Dubai are available for around $1,000 per sq ft," remarked its Founder and Chairman Anmoll D. Shroff.

"This price advantage, combined with high rental returns and a business-friendly environment, solidifies Dubai as a leading choice for real estate investment. We’re thrilled to contribute to and gain from Dubai's dynamic real estate landscape," he stated.

"With Dubai’s real estate market poised for transformative growth, we anticipate a 20-30% increase in transaction volumes in 2025 and a 10-15% rise in property prices. The city’s growth is fueled by strategic government initiatives, geopolitical conditions, and an influx of global residents. This sets the stage for a thriving property market that balances high demand with sustainable development across Dubai’s prime and emerging communities," noted Shroff.

Offering a glimpse into future plans, Shroff said: "Our intent is to achieve stable growth by prioritizing project delivery and solidifying our presence in the market."

"We are actively exploring prime locations like Arjan, Meydan Horizon, Furjan, Jumeirah Garden City, Jumeirah Village Circle and Dubai Island for our upcoming projects. Land acquisition negotiations are underway, and we aim to launch three to four new projects within the first year," he added.

