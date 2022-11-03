UAE - Ellington Properties, a leading design-led boutique developer in Dubai, today (November 2) began the handover of its Harrington House project in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

Harrington House features 92 residential units comprising studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments.

According to Ellington, the development has been designed with resort-like amenities to enhance residents' wellbeing and quality of life, with a swimming pool, outdoor greenspace, a fitness studio with precision equipment and views of the pool and courtyard, as well as spa-inspired changing rooms with steam showers.

"Residents will benefit from a two-story terraced courtyard with a stunning wooden feature staircase, an outdoor barbeque and entertainment space, an indoor and outdoor kids’ play area with sustainable finishes and Montessori-inspired features, and a lobby and lounge area with hotel-style furnishing and a concierge," said its Co-Founder and CEO Elie Naaman.

Inspired by the beauty and serenity of the Arabian desert, Harrington House embodies a holistic and balanced approach to urban living through a slew of interwoven elements that cater to a happy and healthy lifestyle, observed Naaman.

Ellington Properties, he stated, has specially commissioned artwork to be displayed throughout Harrington House through Ellington Art Foundation which aims to promote Dubai-based artists.

The residential project, which was launched last year, was completed ahead of schedule, he added.

According to him, the project underlines Ellington Properties’ commitment to delivering high-quality residential projects with a curated lifestyle, creating long-term value.

Ellington Properties has a varied portfolio of award-winning projects including Belgravia and Belgravia II, Belgravia Square, Belgravia Heights I, Eaton Place, and Somerset Mews, all located in JVC; DT1 in Downtown Dubai as well as Wilton Terraces, and Wilton Park Residences, he added.

