Ellington Properties, a leading UAE real estate developer, is expanding its footprint into Dubai South, a fast-growing hub for innovation, connectivity, and community-centric living, with the launch of its debut project in the district - Windsor House.

A premium residential development, Windsor House, offers a refined selection of studio to three-bedroom apartments with light-filled interiors and curated wellness amenities.

These include adult and kids’ pools, a Pilates studio, outdoor yoga decks, landscaped gardens, children’s play zones, and social corners – all designed to foster well-being, family life, and connection, it stated.

Designed for intentional living, Windsor House is also part of UAE’s First-Time Home Buyer Programme, providing flexible payment options and added support to help residents transition from renting to homeownership.

"Dubai South aligns with Ellington’s vision to develop within communities that are not only growing but are being thoughtfully designed to support long-term lifestyles," remarked Joseph Thomas, the co-founder of Ellington Properties.

It is quickly emerging as a key player in Dubai’s urban evolution. Anchored by the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport, set to become the world’s largest, and the transformation of Expo City Dubai into a global hub for sustainability and innovation, the district is primed for significant economic and lifestyle growth.

With improved infrastructure, access to major transport networks, and a vision rooted in progressive urban planning, Dubai South presents an attractive proposition for homeowners and investors seeking value and forward-looking living.

"Our entry into this district reflects our belief in its potential to become a key residential and commercial destination in Dubai. We are excited to contribute to its transformation through our design-led philosophy and attention to detail," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

