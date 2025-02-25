Elemental, a new real estate venture in UAE, has announced the launch of its debut project, Elemental 22, in Dubai. Set in a low-rise, low-density neighbourhood, the key residential project offers an all-in-one living experience in Jumeirah Garden City.

The building seamlessly integrates greenery, open spaces, and a sense of warmth that makes it feel like home.

Founded by Hazza Zaal, the CEO of Al Barari, Elemental aims to create thoughtfully designed communities where nature, well-being, and everyday convenience come together seamlessly.

Rooted in the belief that homes should be more than just spaces to live, Elemental's residential concept is designed around nature, wellness, and connection.

"We are excited to introduce Elemental, an innovative development company that embodies our commitment to creating thoughtfully designed, wellness-focused communities, inspired by nature," stated Zaal.

"Elemental represents a new chapter in urban living where nature and community converge to offer residents an unparalleled lifestyle. We are confident that it will be a great addition to the UAE’s ever-evolving real estate landscape," he added.

"Inside, residents have everything they need in one space, with carefully curated amenities designed to enhance well-being and everyday life. From a fully equipped gym and recovery rooms with sauna and steam rooms to The Greenhouse, a nature-filled coworking space, a dedicated kids’ club, a home cinema, and two swimming pools, Elemental 22 is a home built around balance, comfort, and connection," he added.

At the heart of the building is The Mill Café, a warm and inviting space where residents can enjoy freshly baked goods, quality coffee, and a relaxed neighbourhood atmosphere.

More than just a café, it’s an extension of home, a place to start the morning, unwind in the afternoon, or catch up with friends over something delicious, said the developer.

According to Zaal, Elemental 22 is set in Jumeirah Garden City, a community with a strong emphasis on outdoor living.

"Residents will have access to the largest park in the neighbourhood, featuring lush green spaces, walking trails, a football pitch, and a padel court—creating a natural extension of home. The building itself was designed to reflect this vision, with every home, shared space, and amenity thoughtfully integrated with nature to offer a sense of openness, tranquility, and connection," he added.

