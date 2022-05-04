RIYADH — Ejar is close to launching a new version of the housing contract, Al Eqtisadiah newspaper quoted Ziad Al-Aqeel, Manager of the e-network saying.



He added that the new housing contract allows for the possibility of modifying the housing unit, the power of tenant to refer to the government agencies, the possibility of renting parts of the housing unit, and determining the parties responsible for the terms.



The technical connection with Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) will be completed before the end of the first half of 2022, Al-Aqeel said.



“Ejar” is a comprehensive system that aims to develop housing and real estate sector in Saudi Arabia in a balanced way, by creating sustainable solutions for the challenges of the real estate market that preserve the rights of all parties concerned with the lease.



The Rental Services E-Network “Ejar” is considered one of the most important solutions that aim to regulate the relationship between the parties of the rental process (tenant, landlord and real estate broker) which include a set of integrated e-services that will contribute to creating a tenancy sector characterized by transparency, trust and neutrality.



Ejar aims to regulate and facilitate the residential real estate market through rules and motivational mechanisms that preserve rights and create balance in the market with safe and accurate standards, live up to the aspirations of a community with deep-rooted values, flourishing environment and strong ties.

