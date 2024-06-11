Marking nearly four decades of joint Egyptian-Kuwaiti collaboration, the Egyptian-Kuwaiti Real Estate Development Company heralds 2024 as a pivotal year with a strategic plan to bolster its market leadership. The plan encompasses a series of new projects, organisational restructuring, and talent acquisition to reinforce its industry dominance.

Managing Director Yousry Selim has declared the company’s commitment to this strategic vision by introducing a range of projects across East and West Cairo. These initiatives align with Egypt’s Vision 2030 and aim to propel the company to the forefront of the region’s real estate sector.

General Consultant Mohamed Elwy has unveiled the company’s flagship project, Noble Residence, situated in Taj City’s core with an EGP 1.5bn investment. The 25-fedan integrated residential development boasts 180 units, including villas, twin houses, and townhouses, with half of the construction already completed and deliveries anticipated by late 2026.

Elwy noted that Arkplan, a top architectural consultancy, collaborated on the project’s design. The company offers flexible payment options, with terms extending to eight years.

Tracing its origins to a 1978 presidential decree, the Egyptian-Kuwaiti Real Estate Development Company has been instrumental in pioneering real estate development concepts. With a legacy of projects in Nasr City, Fifth Settlement, Maadi, and Heliopolis, the company continues to innovate with integrated and standalone developments.

Looking ahead, the company is poised to acquire prime land assets to support a variety of upcoming projects. This growth strategy is complemented by internal restructuring and partnerships with seasoned professionals, setting the stage for an ambitious future.

