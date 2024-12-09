Egyptian Developers has executed a comprehensive construction strategy for its Jaya East project in Shorouk City, achieving 90% completion ahead of schedule.

Abdel Rahman Abu Zeid, Chairperson of Egyptian Developers, highlighted that, alongside the progress of Jaya East Mall, the company is preparing to unveil its latest project in Shorouk.

This upcoming development is set to make a significant impact, offering a unique proposition that is expected to captivate clients and redefine the local real estate market.

The project aims to set a new benchmark for innovation and value, shaping the future of property development in Shorouk City.

Abu Zeid further noted that Jaya East, which was launched in February 2023, has already generated revenues of EGP 400 million. With 80% of the project sold, strong market demand has prompted the company to launch a second phase, named Jaya Mark.

The company also achieved impressive sales of EGP 350 million from Bloom Mall, which debuted in July 2023. This project has set new standards for excellence in real estate development, focusing on high-quality specifications.

Additionally, Egyptian Developers launched Jaya Mark Mall El Shorouk in May 2024, which has generated EGP 450 million in revenue, further cementing the company’s position as a leading force in the real estate sector.

Abu Zeid also shared that the company owns the Jaya Business Complex in the Downtown area of the New Administrative Capital. This prime location, just one minute from the regional ring road, Bin Zayed Axis, and the high-speed train and monorail stations, sits on two main streets. The development spans 6,000 sqm with a ground floor and 10 stores, and 90% of its commercial properties have already been sold.

Looking ahead, Abu Zeid revealed plans for one of the largest developments in Shorouk, which promises to further transform the area and contribute to the city’s growing real estate market.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

