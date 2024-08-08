Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held a meeting at the government headquarters in New Alamein, on Wednesday, to follow up on procedures for delivering the first phase of the Ras El Hekma City development project and distributing compensations to the eligible beneficiaries.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized that the meeting was convened to monitor the progress of the Ras El Hekma project, particularly concerning the delivery of the first phase to the UAE side and compensating the eligible residents of the area.

Mohamed El-Homsani, the official spokesperson for the Prime Minister, stated that the meeting reviewed the ongoing executive procedures in preparation for handing over the first phase of the land designated for the Ras El Hekma area project to commence work.

The spokesperson explained that the meeting also covered the status of disbursing in-kind compensation to eligible individuals within the boundaries of the project’s first phase. Additionally, the discussion included the progress of delivering alternative land plots to the eligible families for the construction of alternative housing in the Shams El Hekma area. It was noted that more than EGP 4.4bn in compensation has been disbursed so far.

The meeting also addressed the implementation status of main networks and various aspects of infrastructure and utilities for the alternative area, which is planned to include residential areas, service facilities, commercial and investment activities, and open spaces.

He further added that the main road network of Shams El Hekma City was also discussed. It was noted that recent work has begun on the surveying of the main roads and axes according to the plan, in preparation for the construction of roads and facilities in cooperation with the New Ras El Hikma City Authority. The main road network plan for Shams El Hikma City has been approved.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of accelerating the progress of utility and infrastructure projects for the land allocated to the residents of the area. In this context, the Prime Minister stressed that he would regularly follow up on the implementation of the plan for the area designated to compensate the residents with alternative land plots, with the aim of quickly handing over the land to the 1,500 eligible families.

He concluded that the government is committed to developing Ras El Hekma’s necessary services and utilities and infrastructure.

