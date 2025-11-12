Egypt - Deputy CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) Yasser Abbas said, during his participation in the 3rd edition of the TBL – The Broker League conference, that the Egyptian state remains committed to providing a range of facilities and incentives to the real estate investment sector, encouraging both local and foreign investors.

Abbas noted that real estate is one of the country’s largest economic sectors, contributing significantly to GDP and ranking among the most labour-intensive industries.

He added that, amid the implementation of mega national projects across the country — including advanced infrastructure and new sustainable cities — the state continues to play a central role in launching and facilitating real estate investments nationwide, especially as these projects offer strong long-term returns.

Abbas highlighted Egypt’s diverse advantages for foreign investors, foremost among them steady population growth, which ensures a strong consumer base, and a strategic geographical location linking the continents of the Old World, positioning the country as a potential regional logistics hub that can generate additional demand for real estate. He also pointed to Egypt’s economic stability and the ongoing development of its investment environment.

He further explained that the government is pursuing an ambitious vision to establish integrated new cities that create substantial investment opportunities. It continues to introduce various forms of support for the sector, including lower bank interest rates, tax incentives, and measures to encourage public–private partnerships, alongside legislative reforms that promote investment, such as simplifying property registration and facilitating property insurance.

Abbas added that the state’s efforts to develop existing urban areas, eliminate informal settlements, streamline licensing procedures, strengthen infrastructure networks, and activate one-stop-shop services for land allocation are essential steps toward improving the investment climate.

He underlined that facilitating property ownership for foreigners and linking it to residency in Egypt has become a key component of real estate promotion.

Abbas concluded that Egypt’s active participation in international conferences to promote major projects and smart, sustainable, eco-friendly cities reflects a comprehensive national vision for real estate investment as a driver of economic growth, a pillar of development, and one of the country’s most significant employment-generating sectors.

