Cairo - Madinet Masr Housing and Development unveiled a new development within the Saray mixed-use project, with a total investment of EGP 11 billion.

The new project, known as Park Tree Elm, is strategically located near the New Administrative Capital (NAC), according to a press release.

Spanning 262,476 square meters (m2), it will feature 2,150 units, including residential apartments, standalone villas, townhouses, and villa-s units.

Flexible payment plans are available, with monthly installments starting at EGP 5,490 for studio units.

Abdullah Salam, CEO and Managing Director of Madinet Masr, said: "The launch of our new project, Park Tree Elm, comes as part of our strategy to expand and strengthen our leadership in the Egyptian real estate market by introducing innovative projects that meet customer needs and contribute to sector growth.”

“We have focused on providing a new and flexible payment plan to make unit ownership easier for a wider range of citizens, in line with our vision of enabling more Egyptians to invest in real estate and stimulating market demand,” Salam added.

The project is expected to achieve total sales of around EGP 20 billion, underlining confidence in the resilience of the Egyptian real estate market.

The broader Saray mixed-use project covers 5.50 million m2 along the Cairo-Suez road and the Al-Amal axis. It blends modern living with suburban calm, offering green spaces, diverse units, and a tailored residential experience.

Last September, the board of Madinet Masr approved approximately $5 million in investments to fund expansion abroad.

