Egyptian real estate company M squared has announced that 65% of the units delivered in 2025 at its flagship coastal project, Masyaf Ras AlHekma, were handed over six to twelve months ahead of schedule.

The company, the real estate arm of Intro Investment Holdings, also said that its landmark Marmarica Boutique Hotel, located within the project, increased its capacity by 60% this year. M squared aims to achieve EGP 2.7 billion in sales by the end of October 2025.

Strong demand for Masyaf’s premium offerings, including Seaview Staggered Chalets, Lagoon Water Villas, and Lagoon Chalets, has reinforced the project’s position as a dynamic development on Egypt’s North Coast, the company said in a statement. The destination now also hosts 17 commercial outlets.

“Livability defines everything we do at Masyaf,” said Karim Malash, CEO of M squared. “From the moment families receive their keys, they experience a complete lifestyle. Homes delivered ahead of schedule, services up and running, and a community that feels vibrant from day one.”

Masyaf’s vision also extends into tourism and wellness, offering thalassotherapy and holistic spa treatments. A signature seven-day “Reset Program” retreat is set to launch in Spring 2026.

By keeping its amenities, services, and outlets open until the end of October, Masyaf is extending the summer season, a move that supports Egypt’s national vision to transform the North Coast into a vibrant, year-round destination, the company said.

M squared is also working with the Egyptian General Authority for Shores Protection and DHI, a global water environment consultancy, to safeguard and regenerate Ras AlHekma’s coastline and apply world-class coastal engineering at Masyaf Beach.

“Masyaf is a place where families live fully, where wellness and tourism thrive, and where the North Coast evolves into a stronger year-round economy,” said Malash. “This is the model we believe represents the future of Egypt’s coastal development.”

