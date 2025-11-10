Egypt - Capital Hills Developments has announced fresh progress across several of its flagship projects, saying that 2025 will be dedicated to project delivery, with a broader expansion phase scheduled for 2026 under the theme “Planning the Future.”

The company said the latest milestones underscore its “Delivery before Marketing” policy, which prioritises construction completion and operational readiness before launching new sales cycles.

In 6th of October City, Capital Hills has finalised construction at Park Yard 1 and begun handing over units. The mixed-use development offers commercial, administrative, and medical spaces and forms part of the company’s expanding portfolio in West Cairo.

Further progress was also reported at Win Plaza 1 in Hadayek October, where structural works and internal layouts are complete and finishing works are underway. Spanning more than 17,700 sqm, the project includes commercial, administrative, medical, and entertainment facilities, with semi-finished units slated for delivery.

In the New Administrative Capital, construction is advancing at the Point 9 project in the Downtown district. Concrete and internal works have now been completed, and specialised installations are currently in progress ahead of the finishing stage. The development comprises a mix of commercial, administrative, and medical units.

Capital Hills said the coming period will centre on accelerating unit deliveries, finalising finishing works, and preparing projects for full operational readiness. The company is also working with project management and operations firms to support efficient long-term asset performance.

Looking ahead, the developer noted that its 2026 strategy will focus on diversification and readiness for market developments, backed by an emphasis on planning, execution, and innovation.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

