Egypt - Brassbell Hospitality Group (BHG), Egypt’s leading hospitality and lifestyle developer-operator, has announced a strategic partnership with Belmazad, the country’s digital auction marketplace, to convert auctioned and underutilised real estate into high-value hospitality assets.

The collaboration introduces a first-of-its-kind framework that merges real estate technology with hospitality innovation, creating a pathway to reposition properties into competitive, investment-ready destinations.

Belmazad, a key player in Egypt’s proptech sector, provides a transparent, technology-driven auction platform supported by institutional partners including Banque Misr, alongside a growing network of financial and real estate stakeholders. In addition to public auctions, Belmazad curates exclusive, off-market portfolios of underutilised assets in partnership with major owners and institutions, offering opportunities not widely accessible in the open market.

Brassbell, recognised as Egypt’s leading operator of serviced apartments, manages a live portfolio of over 850 units across Egypt and Saudi Arabia, with its pipeline set to exceed 1,250 units by the end of 2025. Through this partnership, Brassbell will apply its full hospitality expertise—from feasibility studies and brand positioning to operational management of rooms and F&B—ensuring that repositioned assets deliver both investor value and guest appeal.

Ahmed Ayman Ibrahim, Chairperson of Brassbell Hospitality Group, said: “By combining Brassbell’s operational expertise with Belmazad’s trusted auction ecosystem, we are creating a transparent and forward-looking investment pathway that unlocks new value in underutilised assets, while generating long-term opportunities for investors and communities alike.”

Mahmoud Farahat, CEO of Belmazad, commented: “As a digital auction marketplace, Belmazad addresses the core challenge of the resale market—true asset valuation. In partnership with Brassbell, we transform auctioned properties into ready-to-operate hospitality investments, unlocking hidden value and giving investors full visibility of each asset’s potential. This aligns with Egypt’s broader vision of optimising underutilised assets.”

Backed by Banque Misr and other institutional partners, Belmazad has built a trusted ecosystem that connects sellers and qualified buyers worldwide through secure, competitive, and efficient auction processes. Its off-market pipelines of assets, curated with major owners and institutions, attract cross-border investment while ensuring compliance and transparency.

