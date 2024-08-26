Arab Finance: Palm Hills Development Company is considering implementing residential projects in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah, Riyadh, and the northern region, the company’s Co-CEO and Managing Director Hazem Badran told Asharq Business.

Badran noted that his company does not expect real estate prices to hike in the short term in Egypt after being stabilized during the past three months.

On August 4th, Palm Hills announced the establishment of a new company in Saudi Arabia.

