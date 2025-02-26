Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired a meeting on Tuesday to assess the latest developments in the Ras El-Hekma development project in Matrouh’s North Coast.

Attendees included Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir, Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Sherif El-Sherbiny, Governor of Matrouh Khaled Shuaib, Deputy Governor Islam Ragab, and senior officials from relevant ministries and authorities.

Madbouly reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the project’s success, emphasizing its importance in attracting investments, boosting tourism, generating job opportunities, and strengthening the Egyptian economy.

Cabinet Spokesperson Mohamed El-Homsany stated that the meeting reviewed key aspects of the project, particularly the progress of compensation payments, ongoing demolitions, and construction developments in the investment zone, including hotel infrastructure and administrative facilities.

El-Homsany confirmed that the total amount disbursed in compensation to Ras El-Hekma residents has exceeded EGP 6bn.

Additionally, discussions covered progress in Shams El-Hekma, the alternative housing area for relocated families. The government reviewed developments in utility networks (water and sewage systems), road infrastructure, and ongoing construction efforts, which have reached advanced phases.

The meeting also assessed the experimental school serving relocated families, infrastructure projects in the alternative southern area for tribal communities, and essential public services.

El-Homsany highlighted that land legalization procedures are underway, enabling eligible recipients to formalize their land ownership and obtain building permits. The government is also finalizing an inventory of alternative housing units and reviewing applications for legalizing land ownership.

The Ras El-Hekma development project is a key part of Egypt’s economic and urban expansion strategy, aimed at transforming the region into a global tourism and investment hub. The government continues to monitor its progress to ensure a smooth transition for residents while advancing construction and infrastructure development.

