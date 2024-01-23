Egypt - ADVA Developments has signed a cooperation protocol with EGEC, Engineering Consultations Company, to oversee the construction works of its projects in Sheikh Zayed City, West Cairo.

The partnership aims to improve the quality, safety, and sustainability of the projects. The first project under this collaboration is ADVIDA, a mixed-use development on a 21,000-sqm plot in Sheikh Zayed, West Cairo.

Ehab Rashed, CEO of EGEC, said: “We look forward to supervising the implementation of the works in the best way possible.”

Ahmed El-Shennawy, Chairperson and CEO of ADVA, said that this collaboration reflects ADVA’s commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable real estate projects in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

